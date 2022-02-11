media release: Single, taken, it's complicated, whatever! Join us and over 40 local makers for our Valentine's at the Farm Makers Market! If you're looking to mix it up this Valentine's week, swing by for shopping and activities!

https://www.facebook.com/events/1898647807009136/

No cover charge shopping is: February 11, 12p-5p; February 12, 1p-6p; February 13, 9a-5p

Join us for special events on:

February 11, 5p-9p. $25 gets you access to over 40 local makers’ booths while you enjoy live music by Mark Croft, two drinks and food.

February 12, 9a-1p. $20 for adults gets you two Mimosas or Bloody Marys and light brunch. $15 for kids and includes unlimited hot cocoa and one soda or water, food and better yet, a fun activity!

February 12, 6p-10p. $20 two drinks and a variety of sweets.

February 13, 11a-1p. For $50 you will have access to create a one of a kind floral bouquet, enjoy brats and drinks

**It is highly encouraged to buy tickets in advance!**

We will have a build your own plater activity for $10; choose your own Valentine's themed pot and from a variety of plants! Perfect gift to give or keep!