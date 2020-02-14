Valentine's Day Soiree
Schumacher Farm Park, Waunakee 5682 Highway 19, Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
press release: Treat your valentine to a special event at the farm park. Paired tasting of chocolates and craft beer or wine, along with a four-course dinner, accompanied by harp music. Chocolate pairing starts at 5:30 pm and cost is $35/person, dinner service starts at 7 pm and is $75/person. Register online or call the park office for menu details.
