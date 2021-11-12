media release: Valentino Khan is a music producer & DJ who has produced music for multi-platinum hip hop artists B.o.B, T.I., Bruno Mars, 2 Chainz & Tyga. He also has EDM releases on Ultra Records, Mad Decent and Dim Mak Records. Above all, Valentino is known for showing his remarkable versatility as a producer, while consistently maintaining quality throughout his major label hip hop and EDM work.