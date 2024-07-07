Van Orman & Helwin

media release: The music of John C. Van Orman & Adam Helwin blends textures and texts of antique and modern soundscapes, familiar enough to be warm and welcoming, adequately exotic to be fresh and surprising. Two singers accompanying themselves on guitars, harmonium, gourd banjo, concertina, hurdy-gurdy, and other instruments, they share traditional and contemporary songs of a world populated by cowboys, sailors, hobos, moon goddesses, and many sorts of lovers.