press release: John Van Orman and Adam Helwin are a duo whose singular sound is making its mark across the Driftless Area of Wisconsin.

The music of Van Orman & Helwin blends textures and texts of antique and modern soundscapes, familiar enough to be warm and welcoming, adequately exotic to be fresh and surprising. Two singers accompanying themselves on guitars, harmonium, concertina, hurdy-gurdy, and other instruments, they share traditional and contemporary songs of a world populated by cowboys, sailors, hobos, and many sorts of lovers.