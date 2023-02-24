Van Orman & Helwin

Wild Hog in the Woods concert. Admission is $4 general public and $2 members. Masks recommended.

media release: The music of John C. Van Orman and Adam Helwin blends textures and texts of modern soundscapes, Familiar enough to be warm and welcoming, adequately exotic to be fresh and surprising. Two singers accompanying themselves on guitars, harmonium, gourd banjo, concertina, hurdy-gurdy and other instruments, they share traditional and contemporary songs of a world populated by cowboys, sailors, hobos. moon goddesses and many sorts of lovers.