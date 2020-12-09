ONLINE: Vans Musicians Wanted

media release: Vans, the original action sports brand and global icon for creative self-expression is proud to announce the Vans Musicians Wanted global concert stream on December 9. The global contest series will welcome the top finalists from all around the world including the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions to perform for a global audience for the opportunity to win Vans product, Fender gear, global music distribution, Spotify and Apple Music playlisting and the opportunity to share the stage with Vans Global Music Ambassador, Anderson .Paak! Viewers can tune in Dec. 9 to see Vans Musicians Wanted judges, J.I.D, Bohan Phoenix, Nilüfer Yanya and Anderson .Paak announce the final winner on www.vans.com/ musicianswanted.

Originally, created by Vans’ Asia-Pacific region in 2015, Vans Musicians Wanted competition was introduced as a digital platform in 2020 that was open to all musicians and genres of music around the world, allowing promising talent anywhere the opportunity to participate through digital submission of music and virtual concerts on a global scale. Featuring special guest judges as part of the selection process, Vans Musicians Wanted welcomes J.I.D and Bohan Phoenix, artists featured in Vans’ latest brand campaign, ‘THIS IS OFF THE WALL’, European based singer-songwriter Nilüfer Yanya, and Vans Global Music Ambassador, Anderson .Paak

In the global platform’s inaugural year, Vans Musicians Wanted received over 22,000 submissions, a landmark accomplishment for the series! Please join us as we congratulate the top-5 finalists from each region. Joining us from the AMERICAS region will be 28-year old rapper and producer, Charlee Parker, female rock trio Total Rubbish from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Los Angeles based hip-hop artists Bando, Argentinian electro-pop group Lucia Tacchetti and Canadian hip-hop artist, $tik. Top five finalists from EMEA include rapper and producer JoeJas, 19-year old British-Italian singer Nikaa, pop-rock quartet Duck Baleno from Verona, Italy, grunge rock musician, YGGL and British-Polish multi-instrumentalist and performer Nat. Top five finalists from the APAC region include experimental rock group, Num Num from Seoul, hard hitting rock group Ultra-Mega Cat Attack from Singapore, DJ and producer H4RDY from Seoul, Chinese underground hip-hop artists 龍胆紫PurpleSoul and alternative rock-duo, Niko Niko Tan Tan hailing from Tokyo, Japan.

AMERICAS Finalists: Stream Dec. 9 at 5pm PST at www.vans.com/ musicianswanted

EMEA Finalists: Stream Dec. 9 at 9am GMT at www.vans.eu/musicianswanted

APAC Finalists: Stream Dec. 9 at 8pm HKT at www.vans.com/ musicianswanted

Vans’ Musicians Wanted competition is an inclusive global platform that enables creative self-expression through music and provides a direct path for undiscovered artists to step into the limelight and gain global exposure. Join Vans, J.I.D, Bohan Phoenix, Nilüfer Yanya and Anderson .Paak as we announce the first global winner of Vans Musicians wanted on December 9 in the US beginning at 5PM PST.