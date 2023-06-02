Vasilis Kostas & Layth Sidiq

media release: Up Close: This unique musical experience transforms the Capitol Theater Stage into a cocktail lounge. Audiences will experience an intimate evening of original music featuring a diverse lineup of emerging artists from around the world.

“Following our Thursday evening Cabaret performances, we’re leaving the stage in the house and turning Capitol Theater into an intimate, Friday-night cocktail lounge while featuring some of the coolest, up-and-coming artists from around the world,” said Chief Artistic Experiences Officer Tim Sauers.

Laouto player Vasilis Kostas and violinist Layth Sidiq met in Boston, many miles from their respective home countries. The former is Greet, the latter Jordanian-Iraqi, and their duo aims to highlight the musical roots of their countries while using them as a basis for exploring new ways of improvising, writing and arranging.