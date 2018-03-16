press release:

Brazil, Portugal | 2017 | DCP | 116 min. | Portuguese with English subtitles

Director: Daniela Thomas; Cast: Adriano Carvalho, Luana Nastas, Sandra Corveloni

On an isolated estate in the densely overgrown mountains of 19th century Brazil, two young women live under the thumb of a slave trader. Photographed in stunning black-and-white, this atmospheric vision of colonialist rot recalls the work of Joseph Conrad. This consummate mood piece is the first solo feature by Daniela Thomas, a longtime collaborator of Walter Salles (Central Station, The Motorcycle Diaries). “As authentically immersive an experience of a harsh and loveless past as one could hope for, composed of the sensual details that can make the pleasures and horrors of 200 years ago feel like now” (Variety)

LACIS Film Series: In March, our annual series co-sponsored by the UW’s department of Latin American, Caribbean, and Iberian Studies presents two highly acclaimed new movies and two restorations. From Argentina, we are proud to present the first area theatrical showing of Lucrecia Martel’s film festival favorite Zama and a new 35mm print of the 1953 thriller Los Tallos Amargos (part of our UCLA preservation series). From Cuba comes a beautiful new 4K DCP of Humberto Solás’ classic Lucia and, from Brazil, Vazante, a 19th century slave story from first-time director Daniela Thomas. Special thanks to our colleagues at UW LACIS: Alberto Vargas, Sarah Wells.

