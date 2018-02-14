RSVP for Vegetable Gardening Tricks and Tips

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: What works in your vegetable garden might help others to solve a pest problem, soil issue, or simply make gardening easier. Instructor Tom Parslow, garden leader for the Madison Area Food Pantry Gardens, will lead discussions on soil, site preparations, particulars of vegetables, and pest (weeds, insects) control. During this 3-session class, a class blog will further participation and exchange of ideas.

Wednesdays, February 21-March 7, 6:30-8:30 pm

Registration Deadline: February 14

Cost: $45/$36 member | Course Number: 10-07

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
608-246-4550
