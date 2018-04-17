RSVP for Vegetarian Delights

press release: Huma Siddiqui, president and co-owner of White Jasmine in Madison, will focus on helping you create simple, easy, and delicious recipes using fresh ingredients and flavorful spices. She uses her culinary knowledge from her journey through four continents to bring a fusion style of flavors from her home land in Pakistan. Classes are demo-style with tasting of dishes by class participants and recipes to take home. Adults and youth (ages 9 and up w/ adult); each participant pays registration fee. Register for one or more classes as a series.

vegetarian delights

Recipes included in this class: Garbanzo Beans (with fired-roasted tomatoes, cilantro, fragrant spices, and whole cumin); Yellow Lentils (with fresh spinach, turmeric, and chili powder, topped with caramelized onions); Cumin Rice (basmati rice with whole cumin, cinnamon, and turmeric); Sautéed Zucchini (with whole cumin and chili powder).

Tuesday, April 24, 6:30-8 pm

Registration Deadline: April 17

Cost: $30/$24 member | Course Number: 10-40