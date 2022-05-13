7 & 8:30 pm on 5/13-14 and 2:30, 4 & 7 pm, 5/15, SVP Theater. $13.

press release: The Stoughton Village Players Syttende Mai Show is back with Silly Surprises

If it’s the month of May then all thoughts in Stoughton, Wisconsin, turn to Norwegian Independence Day. And the Stoughton Village Players return with their annual original comedy, missing due to COVID since 2019.

Don’t miss Velkommen til Earth OR A Complete Waste of Space (Slossing Med Verdenstrom).

Can the universe survive Norwegians in space? If aliens search for intelligent life in the cosmos, will they find it in Stoughton? These and other pointless questions will be answered in the Stoughton Village Players new show for Syttende Mai.

With a cast of dozens, familiar faces, strange sounds, the annual tribute to lefse and laughter opens Thursday evening, May 13 and continues Friday, May 14 with shows at 7:00 and 8:30 pm. Saturday, May 15 shows will be 2:30, 4:00 and 7:00pm. All tickets are $15 (general seating) Tickets for all seven shows are ONLY available through the SVP website.( ShowTix4U – Free Online Ticketing – Schools, Community, Regional).

Stoughton Village Players is a non-profit live theater company that has operated continuously since 1972. Its home is a 100-year-old, refurbished historic landmark theater at 255 E. Main St in the heart of downtown Stoughton. It was voted as the top "Best of the 'Burbs" theater group in a recent Madison Magazine survey.