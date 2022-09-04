media release: Come out and play in your favorite sexy and alluring attire at the North Street Cabaret!

: : : Music by DJ Pain 1 | Doors open at 7 PM, event 8 PM - 12 Midnight : : :

Sweetly shy or hard and in charge?

Savor the look and feel of velvet, leather, and lace by wrapping yourselves up in the gaze and desire of beauty, body, and cocktails by this fundraiser for a local business.

Bartender 608 Intoxicologists is a 15-year Madison small business that provides mobile bartenders for puiblic & private events which is looking to expand, overcome 2+ years of COVID roadblocks, keep staff employed, and upgrade its respected brand. This is the non-boring fundraiser you never thought you'd attend!

Whether this will be your first kink event or you’re a seasoned pro, don your best feeling velvet, leather, lace, pasties, blindfolds, latex, fishnets, rope, etc. to dance, drink, and feel how hard we appreciate you–

Bring a friend that supports your personal exploration. This evening is designed to give you the freedom and space to enjoy eye candy, flirt, and connect, should you wish.

: : : Cabaret bar staff will charm you with your choice of kinky cocktails. : : :

Food available from Tip Top Tavern to bring over to North Street Cabaret until 9:15 PM!

Unsure of what to wear? See some inspiration here: https://pin.it/4E0TZn9

Attend this Temple of Fun and Expression with a Judgement Free Zone.

There will be a Costume Ball with 3 Categories & PRIZES:

1. Leather Gang

2. Lace Lovers

3. Best Love, Leather & Lace Couple

: : : HOW TO DRESS: Fetish wear & BDSM gear : : :

: : : THIS EVENT IS RATED: MA : : :

$15 Entry

$10 admission for Ladies + Guests in fetish gear

$20 Day of Event

VIP Tables Available to RESERVE (guaranteed seating for four (4) for those highest of heels!)

> > > FREE GIFT UPON ENTRY FOR THOSE IN FETISH GEAR WHILE SUPPLIES LAST

NO REFUNDS - Only transferred tickets are allowed.

LAYMEN/CASUAL CLOTHING IS Restricted. JEANS = OK, if you must

21+ Only. No Exceptions.

Be sure to RSVP and invite your friends

No prudes, please.

*** This event is open to all genders/identification, orientation, race, or cultural or religious backgrounds, who have an interest in Fetishes, Kinks, Velvet, Leather & Lace, or Authority Basis