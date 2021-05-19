ONLINE: Venus: The Forgotten Planet

press release: Now that Venus is becoming visible in the evening sky, we will explore the past, present, and future of the planet that is often referred to as Earth's sister. Did you know that Russian scientists have successfully flown instruments in Venus' atmosphere using balloons? Join us to explore the current sky and many more surprises...including a cameo appearance from a local meteorologist, John Zeigler, from WKOW!

When: Wednesday, May 19, 6:30-7:30 PM CDT

This event is FREE but registration is required.