Verbal Self-Defense for the Workplace

Google Calendar - Verbal Self-Defense for the Workplace - 2018-12-09 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Verbal Self-Defense for the Workplace - 2018-12-09 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Verbal Self-Defense for the Workplace - 2018-12-09 13:30:00 iCalendar - Verbal Self-Defense for the Workplace - 2018-12-09 13:30:00

RSVP

UnityPoint Health-Meriter-McConnell Hall 1010 Mound St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: Chimera® is a self-defense program which teaches awareness, assertiveness and physical protection skills. This workshop focuses on assertiveness in the workplace, from dealing with unwanted speech to appropriately rejecting hugs. Class will be held on Sunday, December 9, from 1:30-3:30pm, at McConnell Hall near Meriter Hospital. No previous experience or coursework necessary. Please pre-register! $20 ($15 students). Class will be canceled if enrollment is low. For more info & to register visit https://thercc.org/programs-and-services/chimera-self-defense/classes/.

Info
UnityPoint Health-Meriter-McConnell Hall 1010 Mound St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
Special Interests
608-251-5126
RSVP
Google Calendar - Verbal Self-Defense for the Workplace - 2018-12-09 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Verbal Self-Defense for the Workplace - 2018-12-09 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Verbal Self-Defense for the Workplace - 2018-12-09 13:30:00 iCalendar - Verbal Self-Defense for the Workplace - 2018-12-09 13:30:00