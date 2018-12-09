Verbal Self-Defense for the Workplace

press release: Chimera® is a self-defense program which teaches awareness, assertiveness and physical protection skills. This workshop focuses on assertiveness in the workplace, from dealing with unwanted speech to appropriately rejecting hugs. Class will be held on Sunday, December 9, from 1:30-3:30pm, at McConnell Hall near Meriter Hospital. No previous experience or coursework necessary. Please pre-register! $20 ($15 students). Class will be canceled if enrollment is low. For more info & to register visit https://thercc.org/programs- and-services/chimera-self- defense/classes/.