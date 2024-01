Verona Arts Night

media release: ArtHouse 360 presents... A celebration of local art featuring artists at locations throughout Verona! Friday, Feb. 2, from 5-8pm featuring artists at eight locations in Verona.

Richard Berkholz @ Crimson Artist Collective

Alejandra Adame @ Kismet Books

Noah James Hittner @ Toot + Kate's

Jay Warner @ Sow's Ear

The Work of Tavo Garavato @ Alice Good

Hannah Wong @ Linen & Clove

Various Artists from Madison College @ VACT

Kirsten Kay @ Hodge Podge