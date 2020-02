Friday, June 5, 5 pm – 1 am; Saturday, June 6, 12 pm – 1 am; Sunday, June 7, 12 pm – 5 pm

Schedule subject to change.

FRIDAY, JUNE 5:

5:00 pm Live Music The Rotation, Hometown Days Stage; Hometown Hustle Twilight Run

6:30 pm Mr. Magic Magic Show

7:00 pm Softball Game

8:00 pm Live Music by WheelHouse, $5 cover

9:30 pm Epic Fireworks Show

SATURDAY, JUNE 6

8:00 am Ice Age Trail Hike

9:00 am Hometown Rumble Car Show, Corner of Legion St. and Commerce Pkwy

12:00 pm Live Music by Casey & Greg, Hometown Days Stage

2:30 pm Live Music by Small Blind Johnny, Hometown Days Stage

4:00 pm Mr. Magic Magic Show

5:30 pm, David Landau, Kids’ Tent; Live Music by Your Mom, Hometown Days Stage

8:30 pm Live Music by Cherry Pie, $5 cover

SUNDAY, JUNE 7

11:15 am Kids Fun Run registration Sugar River UMC

11:40 am Kid's Fun Run - Parade Route

12:00 pm Verona Hometown Days Parade

1:00 pm Live Music by The Jimmys 1 - 5 pm

2:30 pm David Landau - Kids Tent

3:30 pm Mr. Magic Magic Show

4:00 pm Spin the Wheel Drawing

through the weekend: Food court & Beer Tent; Wenzel Amazement's Carnival; Balloon Sculpting; Spin-the-Wheel; Havens Petting Farm; Havens Pony Rides