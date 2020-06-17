press release: Wed. June 17 , 5:30 pm – 7:45 pm, Veterans’ Park in Verona Verona March for Racial Justice!

We invite all residents in Verona, Fitchburg, and surrounding communities to join in a march of solidarity and protest racial injustice in Verona and beyond. Our goal is to do better and create a better environment where everyone can breathe, walk, and be celebrated and included as an integral part of our society. Silence is no longer an option.

Please wear face masks and practice social distancing at the gathering and during the march.

We grieve with the families of those lost, we mourn for our country and the pain we are witnessing and want to come together and take action to aid in dismantling what has harmed so many for so long. We know that anti-racist work cannot fall exclusively on people of color within our community and so we have vowed to take action. One of the first steps, organizing this march is to support and stand up for the racial justice movement.

We will not remain silent. Our common goal is to do better and work each day to make Verona a place where all residents can breathe, feel protected, celebrated and included as an integral part of the vision of the Verona community.

We plan to form a community-based organization to create on-going opportunities in 2020 for education, support and funding for racial equity and justice in Verona. We know that this work doesn’t start and stop with the tragic murder of George Floyd. This march marks the beginning of a commitment from Verona organizers to make meaningful change and take action in our city and in our schools. For more info, visit: https://www.facebook.com/ events/543119556595377/

5:30 PM Gathering in Veteran's Park

5:45 PM Speakers, including Luke Diaz, Deborah Biddle, Dean Gorrell, Jared Biddle, Tamiya Smith

6:15 PM Peaceful March: Veteran's Park, W on Verona Av, S on Main St, cross at Tuvalu, N on Main to high school, return to park

7:15 PM Moment of silence to honor the passing of George Floyd led by Pastor Lloyd Biddle

7:23 PM Lifted voices of the public

7:30 PM Final speaker: Alder Chad Kemp