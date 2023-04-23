media release: Inside Out: Storytelling in Music

Sunday, April 23, 4:00 PM, Bethel Lutheran Church, 312 Wisconsin Ave, Madison, WI 53703

One of America’s premier String Quartets, the Verona Quartet are artists in residence at Oberlin Conservatory of Music. They present this program of virtuoso string quartet playing, in advance of their Carnegie Hall debut. Concert is free and all are welcome.

bethelconcertseries.com