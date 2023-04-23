Verona Quartet

Bethel Lutheran Church 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Inside Out: Storytelling in Music

Sunday, April 23, 4:00 PM, Bethel Lutheran Church, 312 Wisconsin Ave, Madison, WI 53703

One of America’s premier String Quartets, the Verona Quartet are artists in residence at Oberlin Conservatory of Music.  They present this program of virtuoso string quartet playing, in advance of their Carnegie Hall debut.  Concert is free and all are welcome.

bethelconcertseries.com

Info

Bethel Lutheran Church 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-257-3577
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Verona Quartet - 2023-04-23 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Verona Quartet - 2023-04-23 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Verona Quartet - 2023-04-23 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Verona Quartet - 2023-04-23 16:00:00 ical