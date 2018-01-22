Verona Storm Water Utility at Work

press release: Cleaning and maintaining storm water detention ponds improves their operation and manages vegetation. Marty Cieslik, construction manager for the city of Verona’s Public Works Department, will discuss recent storm water maintenance and planned activities for 2018 at the Verona Public Library on Monday, January 22, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Management of Silent Pond, located across from the library, and the Meister Addition West Basin, on the west side of Verona, will be discussed.

This program is free and open to the public. To register, or for more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.