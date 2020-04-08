ONLINE: Veronica Roth

press release: Presented in partnership with A Room of One's Own Bookstore, Veronica Roth will appear live on her twitch channel to talk about her latest novel, Chosen Ones. Join her at twitch.tv/vrothbooks! Veronica will be live in conversation with Charlie Jane Anders talking about reinventing and subverting the "chosen one" narrative in her new book.

Purchase your book directly from A Room of One's Own and Veronica will send you a signed bookplate. Simply fill out the form to provide your address and personalization request.  

Info

Books, Wisconsin Book Festival
608-266-6318
