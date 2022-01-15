× Expand courtesy Evan Verploegh Evan Verploegh and Ben Baker.

media release: Verploegh & Baker is a drums & woodwinds duo based in Kansas City, Missouri. Evan Verploegh and Ben Baker are co-founding members of the Extemporaneous Music Society, a music and arts collective dedicated to improvisation and experimental artwork in Kansas City.

In 2021, Verploegh & Baker released their debut album, "Singles" on the EMS Records label.

https://emskansascity. bandcamp.com/album/singles

Evan Verploegh

https://www.evanverploegh.com/

Ben Baker

https://benjamintbaker. wordpress.com/

Presented by BlueStem Jazz

https://bluestemjazz.org/