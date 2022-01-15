Verploegh & Baker
Audio for the Arts 7 S. Blair St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
courtesy Evan Verploegh
Evan Verploegh and Ben Baker.
media release: Verploegh & Baker is a drums & woodwinds duo based in Kansas City, Missouri. Evan Verploegh and Ben Baker are co-founding members of the Extemporaneous Music Society, a music and arts collective dedicated to improvisation and experimental artwork in Kansas City.
In 2021, Verploegh & Baker released their debut album, "Singles" on the EMS Records label.
https://emskansascity.
Evan Verploegh
https://www.evanverploegh.com/
Ben Baker
https://benjamintbaker.
Presented by BlueStem Jazz