"The Very Hungry Caterpillar" and other Eric Carle Classics

media release: Mermaid Theatre’s lively compilation captures the magic of three Eric Carle favorites. The hour-long triple-bill follows the adventures of The Mixed-Up Chameleon who is bored with his life as he sits about changing color all day until he takes a trip to the zoo. His hilarious attempts to emulate the beautiful animals he sees conclude with his discovery that there is value in his own unique self. The Very Hungry Caterpillar eats his way through an amazing variety of foods on his path to becoming a beautiful butterfly. The story of Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See? has helped hundreds of thousands of toddlers to identify colors and creatures. Capturing the rhythmic text and beautiful tissue-paper collage illustrations of the classic picture book, Mermaid’s adaption generates fresh appreciation of an endearing cast of characters.

Production Credits: Author/Illustrator: Eric Carle

Author: Bill Martin, Jr. (Brown Bear, Brown Bear)

Director/Production Designer: Jim Morrow

Composer: Steven Naylor

Narrators: Gordon Pinsent, Richard Donat