Veterans Appreciation Dance
VFW Post 1318-Lakeside Street 133 E. Lakeside St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: Veterans Appreciation Dance with Ladies Must Swing
On this Pearl Harbor Day come join Ladies Must Swing as we honor all our veterans of any era with music commemorating World War II. John Curran (from Madison Area Ballroom) will give dance lessons from 6:00p-7:00p. There will be a cash bar and cake!
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, 6pm-10pm
Suggested donation $10.00
