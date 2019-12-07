press release: Veterans Appreciation Dance with Ladies Must Swing

On this Pearl Harbor Day come join Ladies Must Swing as we honor all our veterans of any era with music commemorating World War II. John Curran (from Madison Area Ballroom) will give dance lessons from 6:00p-7:00p. There will be a cash bar and cake!

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, 6pm-10pm

VFW Post 1318 - 133 E. Lakeside St, Madison WI 53715

Suggested donation $10.00