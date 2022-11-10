press release: The Wisconsin Dept. of Veterans Affairs' 2022 Woman Veteran of the Year, Natalie Isensee, will be the keynote speaker at Madison College's Veterans Day ceremony.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. in room D1630 at the Truax Campus. Isensee is a former Marine Corps captain, who was deployed to Kuwait and served in the U.S ground invasion of Iraq. She is currently the manager of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at WPS Health ﻿Solutions.