Veterans Day Celebration

press release: The Native American Student Association (NASA) at Madison Area Technical College (MATC) would like to send an invitation to our local veterans, their friends, and family. On November 15, 2019, we will be hosting our 3rd Annual Veteran’s Day Celebration from 5:30pm-8:30pm at the Truax Campus located at 1701 Wright Street in Madison, WI.

The event will include a Native American Color Guard and drum group. A feast of traditional Native American food will be served. In addition, gifts and door prizes will be given to all Veterans. The evening will conclude with entertainment from a local blues band.

Please feel free to share this information with other Veterans! Please RSVP by emailing nasa@madisoncollege. edu or RSVP through our Facebook Event Page https://www.facebook.com/ events/592570891536522/