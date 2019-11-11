Veterans Day Observance

press release: The Madison Veterans Council’s (MVC) annual Veterans Day Program will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019, beginning at 9:30 AM at the First Floor Rotunda of the State Capitol Building.

At 9:30 am, Professor James Latimer will conduct the VFW 1318 Volunteer Band in a concert of lively patriotic music. Our program will begin at 10:00 with the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) Color Guard presenting our nations flag. Sonic Mix (aka The Delight Quartet) will sing The National Anthem, Over There and God Bless the USA and the Holy Cross Lutheran Choir will sing God Bless Our Native Land and Thank You Soldiers. The young soloist, Josie Picard will close the program with Hallelujah, Veterans Version. The Madison Veterans Firing Squad will provide Military Honors; there will be a Bell Ringing Ceremony by the SAR followed by a moment of silence at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

Our honored guests will include all veterans, as well as Badger Honor Flight participants and the volunteers who serve them. Also attending and receiving special honors will be Thomas J. Lucas, a Wisconsin native, who will be 97 on Nov 8 and as a paratrooper in World War II and Korean War received four purple hearts. His story will be told by Greg Smith, an 82nd Airborne Division veteran.

Special guest speakers will be Governor Tony Evers and U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin. Other dignitaries will include City of Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and County Executive Joe Parisi and Congressman Mark Pocan or his representative For more information, contact Fred Campbell, Secretary of the Madison Veterans Council at campfred@chorus.net or 608-444-1356.