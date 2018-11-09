Veterans Day Recognition

press release: The Fitchburg Singers will be singing songs from WWI, WWII and the Korean War. The Korean War will be the highlight of this year's program. The program will also feature Eagle School students. This year's guest speaker is Fire Chief Joe Pulvermacher of the Fitchburg Fire Rescue. Chief Pulvermacher is also an Air Force Veteran. Lunch will immediately follow the program. Lunch for all veterans and one guest will be paid for by the Fitchburg Senior Center Friends. Reservations are required for the meal and can be made by calling 270-4290 by noon on Wed., Nov. 7. Please indicate if you are a veteran when making your reservation. The program is open for all to attend.