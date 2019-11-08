press release: 5:30-9:00 PM, Saturday, November 16, 2019, Wisconsin Union, Great Hall, 800 Langdon Street, Madison

Join us for our 2019 Veterans Gala featuring guest speaker, Medal of Honor recipient and New York Times best-selling author, Clint Romesha! For more information on this speaker, please visit www.prhspeakers.com.

5:30 PM – 7:00 PM: VIP Reception & Book-Signing / $100 per person (Price includes VIP reception with cocktails/hors d’oeuvres and dinner). Music will be performed by the Louka Patenaude Jazz Trio

7:00 PM – 9:00 PM: Dinner & Keynote Address by Medal of Honor Recipient Clinton Romesha / $50 per person (Price includes only dinner and keynote address)

PURCHASE YOUR TICKETS *Registration deadline: November 8, 2019. You may also register by contacting Jen Carlson at 608.261.0536 or email jennifer.carlson@ wvmfoundation.com