press release: The Wisconsin Veterans in the Workforce Summit is the largest single convening of veteran-friendly employers and employment resources in Wisconsin providing businesses of every size with critical information on recruiting, assessing, and retaining veteran- and military-affiliated talent. The only event of its kind in Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Veterans in the Workforce Summit features a day-long program full of dynamic speakers, panel discussions and breakout sessions - including major employers with strong records in veterans employment. The conference is designed to offer attendees actionable tools and information to build and improve their veteran workforce initiatives, especially in the current employment environment.

8 am-4 pm, 3/22, Brookfield Conference Center, 325 South Moorland Road, Brookfield.