Veterans Town Hall

press release: William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison will hold a Town Hall meeting for veterans on Wednesday, Feb. 20 in the city of Portage. This meeting will provide an opportunity for veterans, their families and others with a stake in Veterans’ health care issues to make comments and have their questions answered by hospital executives and staff.

The town hall will be at the Wisconsin American Legion located at 2930 American Legion Drive in Portage. The meeting will begin at 12:00 pm and is expected to last about one hour and a half.

In addition to hospital executives, other key clinical and administrative staff will be there to work one-on-one with any veterans with issues they wish to have addressed on the spot.

The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital is a Madison-based 131-bed facility that provides health care for about 42,000 feterans who live in a 13,600 square mile primary service area comprising 15 counties in south central Wisconsin and four in northwestern Illinois. The hospital also operates an annex primary care clinic in Madison and community-based outpatient clinics in Baraboo, Beaver Dam and Janesville, Wis., and in Rockford and Freeport, Ill.

The main hospital includes 85 acute care beds, 18 beds in the hospital’s residential rehabilitation treatment program, and a community living center provides an additional 26 beds for sub-acute transitional care, rehabilitation, and hospice care. The hospital’s outpatient clinics have approximately 1,870 visits each business weekday. The total veteran population in the Madison VA Hospital’s primary service area is approximately 130,000.

For more information about the Madison VA Hospital, visit www.madison.va.gov or www.facebook.com/MadisonVAHospital.

