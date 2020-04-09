press release: Veterans, their families, and others in the veterans community are invited to join Governor Tony Evers and Secretary Mary Kolar at a Veterans Virtual Town Hall on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 4:00 pm.

During this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, you will have the opportunity to hear what’s happening with and ask questions about the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs' programs, benefits and services.

Click this Skype link to join the Virtual Town Hall from your computer or mobile device. Participants will be able to submit questions related to veterans issues during this meeting. Feel free to share this invitation with others in the veterans community.