ONLINE: VetsAid

media release: This Veterans Day Joe Walsh, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee and multi-GRAMMY Award winning musician, and VetsAid, his national 501(c)3 non-profit veterans organization, announced details and the initial line up for the 4th annual music festival.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: The Doobie Brothers, Don Henley, Jason Isbell, Brad Paisley, Ringo Starr, James Taylor, Keith Urban and Joe Walsh.

NEW APPEARANCES FROM: Ryan Bingham, Jon Bon Jovi, The 5 Browns, Drew Carey, Alice Cooper, Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, Melissa Etheridge, Brandon Flowers, Mary Gauthier, Vince Gill, Patty Griffin, Darryl Hall, Ben Harper, James Hetfield, Jewel, Amjad Ali Khan and Sons, The Lumineers, Richard Marx, Tim McGraw, Willie Nelson and the Boys, Josh Ritter, Blake Shelton, Jake Shimabukuro, Amanda Shires, Gwen Stefani, Billy Bob Thornton, Steven Van Zandt, Eddie Vedder, Rufus Wainwright, Verdine White and more to be announced!

“For the past 3 years we’ve held this glorious traveling circus in cities across the country with a day-long rock and roll festival and jobs fair to support our veterans and their families,” said Walsh. “Typically, we fill up an arena, play for 5 hours, and raise a bunch of money – nearly $1.5 million to date – to help our veterans get the care and support they deserve. But because of COVID this year, we’re going virtual as so many things are,” Walsh continued. “Our veterans community already suffers from increased poverty rates, mental health issues, re-entry difficulties and personal crises in the best of times. During this pandemic they are especially vulnerable. I’m proud of this nationwide tradition we have built and I can’t think of a better way to remember and honor the men and women who have served our country this holiday season than by helping us raise funds to support their essential and basic needs. Join us online for a worldwide broadcast of unique musical performances of all kinds, never-before-seen VetsAid footage from years past and great stories from me and some of the greatest musicians in the world this December 12th!”

This ticketed event will be streamed live on December 12 via vetsaid.veeps.com. Tickets are priced from $20 with discounts available for active duty military and veterans.

Joe Walsh launched VetsAid on September 20, 2017 with an inaugural concert at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia. The second festival event was in Tacoma, Washington, and the third in Houston, Texas. VetsAid typically seeks to host the events in cities across the country with large veteran populations. The shows have included performances by musicians including James Taylor, Chris Stapleton, Don Henley, ZZ Top, Sheryl Crow, The Doobie Brothers, Zac Brown Band, Jason Isbell, Keith Urban, Haim, Gary Clark Jr. and Joe’s brother-in-law Ringo.

All net proceeds from the 2020 festival will go directly to the veterans’ services charities selected through a vetting process coordinated in tandem with the Combined Arms Institute. Criteria for this year’s selection process will

For more information, please visit www.vetsaid.org.