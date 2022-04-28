VFW Post 1318 Grand Opening Weekend

media release: VFW Post 1318 used to be on Lakeside (right off John Nolen) and recently reopened at 2740 Ski Lane in Madison.

We are open to the public and welcome all, and are having a grand reopening extended weekend April 28 - May 1:

THURS: Trivia with Jesse Garon, 7 pm

FRI: Karaoke, 7 pm

SUN: Pancake Breakfast 9 am-noon; Wacko (Bingo), 3 pm

AND...

SAT: Along with all the other fun events for grand opening, Saturday night at 7 pm we will have live music with Hoot n' Annie. This will be a fun time for all!! Big shout out to Daithi Wolfe for making this happen.

Hoot ‘n Annie is a vocal centric string band based in Madison, Wisconsin. They love to play songs that are fun to sing in harmony backed by fiddle, banjo, ukulele bass, harmonica, cello and guitar.“ Hoot ‘n Annie” comes from the Scottish word ‘Hootenanny” meaning “celebration” and / or “party” - and what a party it will be!

https://hootnanniestringband. com