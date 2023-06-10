media release: J﻿oin us for Pride Month!

Meet at Booth 121 at 6203 Monona Drive. This exciting art walk will be along the paved sidewalks of Monona Drive led by Jillian Talarczyk, artistic director of the Madison Public Art Project.

Hear from some of the commissioned artists who painted the vibrant hydrant designs as they share more about their artistic practice and design inspiration on this curated tour. The entire art walk will be one hour walking at a moderate pace. We will stop at selected art hydrants along the tour and the artists will share their inspiration and personal stories of each unique design including some of the Monona murals of this arts district. There will be a Q&A following the artist talk where members of the community can ask questions.

Please register your FREE ticket to attend. All are welcome. We will be joined by Jessica Fuchs, Dawn Cieszynski, Sapphira Afifi, Ryan Swain, Danielle Doetsch, and Lilada Gee who are some of the commissioned artists who painted these beautiful hydrants.

The Madison Public Art Project worked with the city of Monona Fire and EMS Department on this public art project to pay tribute and honor the firefighters, first responders, and those who lost their lives on 9/11/2001. Vibrant Hydrants offers a creative way for neighbors and visitors to connect together using art as dialogue to take steps toward a more inclusive and peaceful world.

Meeet Saturday June 10, 1 PM, at Booth121 at 6203 Monona Drive.

FREE