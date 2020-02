press release: Edgerton Hospital Capital Foundation will hold its 10th Annual Victory Run/Walk on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Edgerton Hospital and Health Services 11101 N. Sherman Rd. Edgerton, WI 53534. Registration begins at 6:45 AM and the start is 8:30 sharp.

10K Run

5KRun

5K walk

All net proceeds will be used to purchase Advanced Digital Radiology Equipment. Pre-registration is $20 and $25 day of.