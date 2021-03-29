Vietnam Veterans Day Drive-Thru

press release: On March 29, from 10 am-2 pm, at the VFW Post 7591, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Vietnam era veterans will receive a commemorative lapel pin, 'Nam tote bag, veteran resource info, and personalized dog tags. Mission BBQ will provide free lunch for Vietnam era veterans.

Post: The Donald and Galen Day Post 7591 was instituted with 48 charter members on Sunday, 13 October 1963 at Village of Monona Community Center. The Post was named in the honor of Donald Day and Galen Day Jr., who gave their lives in the service of their country during World War II. The Day brothers were the sons of Galen "Pappy" Day Sr. and Ruth Day. Galen Day Sr. was one of the charter members of The Donald and Galen Day Post 7591.

In 1978, the Post purchased the former Dream Lanes Bowling Alley at 301 Cottage Grove Road and opened for business in April 1979. Subsequently, the name of the Post was changed to “The Day Post No. 7591 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars”. As of spring 2020, the Post consists of 500 members and the Auxiliary consists of 300 members who volunteer hundreds of hours to raise thousands of dollars for Veterans and their families; conduct community programs, citizen education, funeral honors, military support, youth programs, scholarship programs, hospital programs as well as a popular, volunteer led fish fry every Friday night. For more information or to join, email us at vfwpost7591@gmail.com.