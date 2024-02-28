View, Meditation and Action

Diamond Way Buddhist Center 104 King St., Suite 302, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Lecture on the three pillars of Diamond Way Buddhism commonly referred to as "View, Mediation and Action".

The lecture will be given by Daniella Csizmadia, a friend originally from Budapest, Hungary, that has been teaching in our centers since 2015 and has practiced Buddhism for more than 25 years.

$10 suggested donation.

