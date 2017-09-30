Vigil in Solidarity for Texas, Florida, Mexico & Puerto Rico

press release: The images of the Gulf Coast states’ flooded houses, children crying, and people trying to get to higher grounds after the passing of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma were devastating. All these horrific scenes were followed by the earthquake in Mexico; images of homes and buildings destroyed, people being rescued, and soldiers breaking down in tears of despair. Many people, including children, have lost their lives. And now, once again, more devastation with the passing of Hurricane Maria. Hurricane Maria devastated entire Antilles islands including Puerto Rico, knocking down their communications, emergency and power supplies towers. The islands are isolated from us and from within, unable to communicate with each other.

In the name of so many people that have been affected by these natural disasters, Journey Mental Health Center has partnered with the Latino Consortium for Action to host a vigil this coming Saturday September 30th. This vigil will provide the community a space to mourn and alleviate their mental distress. Please join us during these difficult times to allow to grief together and to stand together in solidarity.

Saturday September 30, 2017, 6:00 pm, Journey Mental Health Center (Kessel Court Parking Lot)

Mental health providers will be available to help community members in need of additional support.

We invite community members to wear white clothing to the vigil as a symbol of solidarity.

Light refreshments will be available.

ABOUT THE LATINO CONSORTIUM FOR ACTION

The Latino Consortium for Action (LCA) is made up of organizations that understand the daily lives of our community because of their work within the community-they are culturally and linguistically embedded in the Dane County Latinx Community.

The organizations are Centro Hispano of Dane County, Latino Chamber of Commerce, Latino Academy of Workforce Development, Latino Support Network, Latino Education Council, Latino Health Council, Latino Children and Families Council, Latino Professional Association, Latinos United for College Education Scholarships, Orgullo Latinx LGBT+ of Dane County & UNIDOS.