Vigil of Hope

press release: Únase al equipo de Unidos para honrar a aquellos que han perdido la vida debido a la violencia doméstica y aquellos que continúan sufriendo en silencio. Este es un evento gratis y abierto a la comunidad. Habrá actividad de pintar rocas y refrigerios.

Please join us as we honor those who have lost their lives to domestic violence and those who continue suffering in silence. This is a free community event. Rock painting activity and light refreshments will be provided.