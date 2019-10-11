Vigil of Hope

Bridge Lake Point Waunona Neighborhood Center 1917 Lake Point Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: Únase al equipo de Unidos para honrar a aquellos que han perdido la vida debido a la violencia doméstica y aquellos que continúan sufriendo en silencio. Este es un evento gratis y abierto a la comunidad. Habrá actividad de pintar rocas y refrigerios.

Please join us as we honor those who have lost their lives to domestic violence and those who continue suffering in silence. This is a free community event. Rock painting activity and light refreshments will be provided.

Bridge Lake Point Waunona Neighborhood Center 1917 Lake Point Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
608-256-9195
