media release: Tuesday, June 4 through Thursday June 6: 3 days of a Daily Vigils and Fasting in Solidarity with the People of Palestine Join Madison for a World BEYOND War and Building Unity for three days of vigil and optional fasting on Tuesday, June 4 through Thursday, June 6 from noon to 6 in the Capitol Rotunda to call on representatives at all levels to join in solidarity with the people of Palestine and end US military support for the ongoing atrocities. Show up anytime and stay as long as you are able. Join us at 5:00 pm on Thursday for a "Fast-breaking” potluck at the Capitol.