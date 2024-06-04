Vigils and Fasting in Solidarity with the People of Palestine

to

Capitol 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Tuesday, June 4 through Thursday June 6: 3 days of a Daily Vigils and Fasting in Solidarity with the People of Palestine Join Madison for a World BEYOND War and Building Unity for three days of vigil and optional fasting on Tuesday, June 4 through Thursday, June 6 from noon to 6 in the Capitol Rotunda to call on representatives at all levels to join in solidarity with the people of Palestine and end US military support for the ongoing atrocities. Show up anytime and stay as long as you are able. Join us at 5:00 pm on Thursday for a "Fast-breaking” potluck at the Capitol. 

Info

Capitol 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Politics & Activism
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Vigils and Fasting in Solidarity with the People of Palestine - 2024-06-04 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Vigils and Fasting in Solidarity with the People of Palestine - 2024-06-04 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Vigils and Fasting in Solidarity with the People of Palestine - 2024-06-04 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Vigils and Fasting in Solidarity with the People of Palestine - 2024-06-04 12:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Vigils and Fasting in Solidarity with the People of Palestine - 2024-06-05 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Vigils and Fasting in Solidarity with the People of Palestine - 2024-06-05 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Vigils and Fasting in Solidarity with the People of Palestine - 2024-06-05 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Vigils and Fasting in Solidarity with the People of Palestine - 2024-06-05 12:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Vigils and Fasting in Solidarity with the People of Palestine - 2024-06-06 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Vigils and Fasting in Solidarity with the People of Palestine - 2024-06-06 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Vigils and Fasting in Solidarity with the People of Palestine - 2024-06-06 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Vigils and Fasting in Solidarity with the People of Palestine - 2024-06-06 12:00:00 ical