ONLINE: Vilas Neighborhood Association Auction

media release: About Our Auction

70% of people who reside in senior and assisted living receive no gifts during the holiday season. We aim to provide a gift to as many residents of Heritage Senior Living as we can by using donations and the process of this auction to purchase gifts for residents.

About Vilas Neighborhood Association: Bordered by Lake Wingra and Vilas Zoo to the south, Greenbush to the east, vibrant Monroe Street to the north, and Edgewood College to the west, Vilas occupies a very unique location in the beautiful city of Madison, Wisconsin. This highly walkable neighborhood is made of up dedicated residents who believe in maintaining this special place as a beautiful, vibrant place to live.