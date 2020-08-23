Vilas Neighborhood Walking Tour

press release: Join Madison Trust for Historic Preservation to experience how the historically unique Vilas Neighborhood has it all, from Indian Mounds and the popular Vilas Park to architecture ranging from Prairie and Queen Anne, to Tudor and Georgian Revival.

Rising up a hill from wetlands and Lake Wingra, the Vilas Neighborhood (originally called Wingra Park) developed as one of Madison’s first residential suburbs as the city expanded. Learn what was destroyed and what was preserved as new homes went up. Over 130 years later, the neighborhood retains its unique aspects and continues to bustle with liveliness. Tour with us to see why the Vilas Neighborhood remains a highly desirable place to live.

COST: MTHP Members $10 | General Public $20

Reservations are required. Tickets will not be sold at the tour.

TOUR TIMES: 8:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. with tours leaving every 30 minutes

For the safety of our guests and docents, we are limiting the size of tour groups and we encourage you to wear a mask during the tour. As the tour groups will be smaller, please try to socially distance if possible.

Space is limited! Get your tickets today!