× Expand Cameron McCool Angel Olsen

media release: Panache is excited to announce the first-ever online VILLAGE OF LOVE Planned Parenthood Benefit Concert taking place Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 6pm to 9pm PST. For the last eight years, Panache has hosted Valentine’s Day concerts across the country to raise money and awareness for Planned Parenthood. Earlier this year, The Village of Love Benefit Series raised over $40,000 through performances in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Miami. Now, Panache is thrilled to be joining forces with their friends at Like Management and Live.ly to organize Village of Love’s online debut. Tickets are $15.

The event will feature renowned musicians from across the country, including Angel Olsen, Brittany Howard, Phoebe Bridgers, Kathleen Hanna, Weyes Blood, Kah-lo, Tenacious D, Mac DeMarco, and more performing originals and covers of their favorite songs. Additionally, there will be a raffle with fabulous prizes, a silent auction, a Dance Party Room, and other surprises. All proceeds will benefit Planned Parenthood of Los Angeles and New York.

Planned Parenthood needs our support more than ever. As we face an election that will determine the future of access to sexual and reproductive health care, it is vital that Planned Parenthood has the resources to continue providing care and expanding their advocacy efforts, including crucial outreach to get out and vote.