Vince Sweeney

to

Edgewater Hotel-Statehouse 1001 Wisconsin Place, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Heavily influenced by the songs and songwriters of the 1970s, Vince Sweeney’s solo musical performances include an impressive blend of folk, rock, and country songs. From Jackson Browne to Neil Young; the Eagles to the Beatles and many more, Sweeney strings together great cover songs that add up to an enjoyable and relaxing sound.

Free (on the terrace). Music will be moved indoors for inclement weather.

608-535-8200
to
to
to
