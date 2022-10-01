Vince Sweeney

Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro 6857 Paoli Road, Paoli, Wisconsin 53508

media release: Enjoy the relaxing music of acoustic guitarist and singer Vince Sweeney, a native Madisonian whose expansive song list spans the decades. From Neil Young to The Beatles, from the Eagles to Dylan, Springsteen, Petty and many more, Sweeney strings together great cover songs that add up to an enjoyable and peaceful evening of live music.

608-848-6261
