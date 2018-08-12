press release: Sunday, August 12, 2018, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Botham Vineyards & Winery, Barneveld

His story is as legendary as the incredible cars he designed. Carroll Shelby raced the 1958 & 1959 seasons in Formula 1 and with his teammate, Roy Salvador, took the podium at the 1959 24 Hours of LeMans. He was a veteran, a pilot and an entrepreneur. His automotive mastery inspired thousands and created a nearly cult following, driving demand for his work and securing his spot in automotive history. And at the 23rd Annual Botham Vineyards Vintage Celebration, SHELBY will take center stage.

Of course the fine SHELBY marque will be accompanied by entries from all makes, models and eras; sleek, fast, rare, foreign, domestic, touring, racing, Sunday drivers and showroom stock, trucks, woody wagons, pre-war, post-war, American Muscle; ragtop, droptop, T-top, Coupe, boots and bonnets, vintage leather and more; all with stories, all with history, all displayed against the lush backdrop of this breathtaking vineyard at the height of the growing season and here to revel in the aesthetic allure of vintage auto-motion.

They are the cars of our youth and of our parents’ youth, cars that made history, that drove us to adulthood, that captivated our hearts and have never let go. The Vintage Celebration is a day replete with extraordinary sights and once-in-a-lifetime photo moments, incredible picnic food, Primitive Culture live on the terrace 11a – 4p; outdoor wine service, family, friends and so much more. Adult admission is just $10, children under 12 are admitted free of charge with an accompanying adult. Picnics welcome, no carry-in alcohol and no pets, no exceptions. Spectator parking is free and plentiful. Botham Vineyards is a smoke-free venue, buildings and grounds.

Doors open to the public at 10:00 a.m. Pre-1999 vehicles of any make and model are welcome to register. Vintage clothing welcomed and encouraged. Please join us. It’s a day for making memories in a setting beyond compare.

To register a pre-1999 vehicle in the show, please complete your entry by visiting the Botham Vineyards website.

Adults $10 • Children Under 12 admitted free with paying adult. Parking is free and plentiful.

All registration fees as well as a portion of the day’s proceeds will be donated to the Iowa County Humane Society, a no-kill shelter in Dodgeville, Wisconsin.

Please note: No pets will be allowed on the grounds. No exceptions. No carry-in alcohol please. Botham Vineyards is a smoke-free venue, building and grounds.