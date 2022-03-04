Vintage Shop Hop

media release: MARCH 2022 EVENT: Join us on Friday and Saturday, March 4 & 5, 2022 to shop 'till you drop for the... BEST. ROAD TRIP. EVER.

Over 400 vintage shops, antique malls, ladies' boutiques, consignment shops & barn sales are on board.

As you can imagine, with the recent restrictions imposed on retail businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, small businesses really need this time to recoup and welcome you inside their doors. You better tell the boss now you need the day off...or two! Call your friends and get it on your calendar.

Don't miss out! Start planning today! Use the page 'tabs' on the website. One contains the Master List of Shops and the other contains the Google Map Link.

(Note: In order for the Google map to be fully 'interactive', you need to be logged in to a Google account, i.e. your gmail account).

Follow along with updates on our Facebook page too. Get ready to ROAD TRIP!

Shop Owners--If you own a vintage shop, antique mall/store, ladies boutique, home decor store or consignment shop, go to our EVENTBRITE REGISTRATION PAGE to register before February 22 at 5pm. Please read the instructions to make sure you qualify.