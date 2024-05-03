Vintage Wisconsin reception

Garver Gallery 18 S. Bedford St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: May 3, 2024 to June 30; opening on Gallery Night. May 03, 5-8 pm

Featuring some of Wisconsin's most famous artists. Including: John Wilde, Lois Ireland, Lee Weiss, Aaron Bohrod, Max Fernkes and more.

Featuring a unique collection of artists from both near and far.

Open Monday-Saturday, check our website for hours.

Info

Art Exhibits & Events
608-256-6755
