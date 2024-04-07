media release: On Sunday, April 7, we’re hosting our first ever Vinyl Community Night where YOU can bring your favorite records to Lola’s to be played on our HiFi sound system! DJ Slimzy will be in the house hosting the night from our DJ booth. Just show up, bring a record to the booth and he’ll put it in the queue to play the side of your choice! We recommend bringing new or classic albums in the jazz, soul, funk or classic rock genres and we do reserve the right not to play anything toooo extreme or bombastic during our dinner service.